Nothing launches black variant of Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds in India

Nothing has confirmed that it is launching a new black edition of its Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds in India. To recall, the company launched the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds in India back in July in a single white colour variant. The company is now bringing another variant of the device in a black colour option. The device will retain its unique transparent case. Here is everything you should know.

Nothing Ear 1 Black edition: Pricing and availability

Nothing Ear 1 Black edition is priced at Rs 6,999. The company has confirmed that the device will go on open sale starting 13 December at 12 noon IST. The device will be available via Flipkart.

“Nothing is here to make a positive difference. Our newly carbon-neutral ear (1) is the first step in our journey to sustainability,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “With ear (1) we’ve proven that new ideas, from design to distribution, can resonate with users and bring back the sense of excitement that’s been lacking in our industry. We hope this black edition raises a few more eyebrows in the months to come and that more tech brands add carbon transparency labelling to their products.”

Nothing Ear 1: Specifications and features

The Nothing Ear 1 comes with a transparent case in a square form factor with curved edges. The earbuds features silicone tips with a stemmed design and each bud weigh less than 5 grams. The device packs three microphones on each bud, with an algorithm for improving call quality.

It packs support for active noise cancellation in multiple modes which can be controlled using a companion app on both Android and iOS devices. The device also comes with IPX4 sweat and splash resistance as well as in-ear detection.

The TWS earphones claim to offer a playback time of up to 6.2 hours on a single charge and 34 hours with the included case. With ANC on, listeners will be able to get 4.55 hours battery life on the buds and 25 hours with the case.

Fast charging will mean users can get 1 hour of power on the earbuds and 7 hours on the case with just 10 minutes of charging. The case also comes with wireless charging support.