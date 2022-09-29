scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Nothing Ear Stick’s ‘roll-to-open’ mechanism revealed in new video

Nothing Ear Stick: A new video reveals the new case of the Nothing Ear Stick and its unique opening mechanism. Check it out below.

Nothing Ear StickHere's everything we know about Nothing's next earbuds so far. (Image Source: Nothing)

Nothing’s next product, its second pair of TWS earbuds called the ‘Ear Stick’ has not seen an official launch yet, but has already been spotted twice on social media. While we still do not know much about the technical specifications of the earbuds, the video gives us a glimpse of how the case opens and closes to allow access to the earbuds themselves.

Unlike traditional earbud cases, including that of the Nothing Ear (1), the Ear Stick case, which is made to look like a fashion accessory, actually ‘rolls’ in place to open and close.

The new case does look pretty cool, and the rolling mechanism does give it a touch of uniqueness compared to the sea of clamshell TWS cases we already have. But a few questions that will still need some answering include details on the longevity of the hingle-less case as well as more details on the earbuds themselves. Check out the video below.

 

As per leaks from earlier this year, the Nothing Ear Stick could be very similar to the Ear (1) earbuds in design and its feature-set, but other leaks have suggested we will not be seeing Active Noise cancellation on the Ear Stick.

Nothing is yet to launch the product officially, and while it continues to build hype for its product through small glimpses, we’d still have to wait for the launch to know more details on what’s actually new with the earbuds.

Also Read |I bought the Nothing Phone (1) at launch, and 3 months later, I have no regrets

In other news, the Nothing Phone (1) which recently got a pricing discount in India as part of the country’s festive sales, is now getting a new OTA update which bumps up the phone’s software to Nothing OS 1.1.4 and brings many camera improvements along with some new features and bug fixes.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 04:29:31 pm
