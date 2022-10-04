Nothing Ear (stick) to launch on October 26: Everything we know so far

Nothing will be launching its next product, a pair of TWS earbuds called the Nothing Ear (stick) on October 26, the company confirmed today. The new earbuds will be launched at 7:30 pm IST and the launch event will be available to stream on Nothing’s website.

While we haven’t heard a lot about the Ear (stick) from the brand officially just yet, the new Nothing earbuds have already been spotted in the wild twice, first at the London Fashion Week, where we got the first ever glimpse of the product, and then in an Instagram video where we could see the new case-opening mechanism of the earbuds.

The Nothing Ear (stick) will come with a rollable, stick-shaped case which will also charge the buds. The earbuds themselves appear to take a lot of design cues from the original Ear (1) earbuds, although it is still difficult to gauge if we will see elements like transparent stems and silicone tips make a comeback.

While it isn’t confirmed, the Nothing Ear (stick) is rumoured to come as a more affordable pair of earbuds from the brand and as a result, may not come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which was one of the key features of the Nothing Ear (1).

These are rumours for now, so we suggest you take the information with a grain of salt. More details on the Nothing Ear (stick) should be available in the next couple of weeks as we near the official launch, which is when other details like price and availability should also be available.