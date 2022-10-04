scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Nothing Ear (stick) to launch on October 26: Everything we know so far

Nothing will launch their new TWS earbuds on October 26 at 7:30pm IST. Read more below.

nothing ear stick, nothing ear stick launch,The Nothing Ear (stick) comes with a rollable case design. (Image Source: Nothing)

Nothing will be launching its next product, a pair of TWS earbuds called the Nothing Ear (stick) on October 26, the company confirmed today. The new earbuds will be launched at 7:30 pm IST and the launch event will be available to stream on Nothing’s website.

While we haven’t heard a lot about the Ear (stick) from the brand officially just yet, the new Nothing earbuds have already been spotted in the wild twice, first at the London Fashion Week, where we got the first ever glimpse of the product, and then in an Instagram video where we could see the new case-opening mechanism of the earbuds.

The Nothing Ear (stick) will come with a rollable, stick-shaped case which will also charge the buds. The earbuds themselves appear to take a lot of design cues from the original Ear (1) earbuds, although it is still difficult to gauge if we will see elements like transparent stems and silicone tips make a comeback.

Also Read |I bought the Nothing Phone (1) at launch, and 3 months later, I have no regrets

While it isn’t confirmed, the Nothing Ear (stick) is rumoured to come as a more affordable pair of earbuds from the brand and as a result, may not come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which was one of the key features of the Nothing Ear (1).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome

These are rumours for now, so we suggest you take the information with a grain of salt. More details on the Nothing Ear (stick) should be available in the next couple of weeks as we near the official launch, which is when other details like price and availability should also be available.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 03:30:55 pm
Next Story

Be careful with your words and actions, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tells party cadre

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Atmanirbharta on lips, PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement