Nothing Ear (stick) launched: Here’s how they are different from Nothing Ear (1)

Nothing has launched its third product today, the brand’s second pair of earbuds called the Nothing Ear (stick). The new earbuds aren’t exactly like the Nothing Ear (1) and come with a different feature set. If you’re curious about what’s new with the Ear (stick) here’s all you need to know

Design, specifications and features

The Nothing Ear (stick) comes with a new vertical, cylindrical case that is shaped like lipstick. The body of the case doesn’t have any hinges and lids, but instead twists in place to open access to the earbuds. The case charges with USB-C adapters and doesn’t support wireless charging.

In comparison, the Nothing Ear (1) had a squarish case that supported wireless charging, but still had a transparent lid that you could see the earbuds through.

Coming to the earbuds, we have Nothing’s signature transparent design along with 12.6mm Dynamic drivers, support for AAC and SBC codecs, and a stem design. Nothing claims the Ear (stick) can last for up to 7 hours of listening time or 3 hours of calls on a single charge, and with the case, the total battery time for music playback is up to 29 hours.

The Ear (1) on the other hand, featured silicone-tipped earbuds and came with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), something the Ear (stick) misses out on.

There are no silicone tips this time around, and you get button-based gestures. The earbuds also come with IP54 dust and water resistance, in-ear detection and support for Google Fast Pair as well as Microsoft Swift Pair. They support Bluetooth 5.2 and will work with Android 5.1 and above as well as iOS 11 and above.

Nothing X App

Nothing also introduced the Nothing X application that users can use to customise the sound output of the Ear (stick) to their liking as well as configure gestures. The app is mainly for users who don’t use the Nothing Phone (1) and also allows users to find their earbuds when they’re lost.

A low-lag mode automatically kicks in to minimise latency when gaming on the Phone (1). Nothing Phone (1) users will also get some more exclusive features, including custom equaliser gestures, software updates and all capabilities of the Nothing X application.

Pricing and availability

The Nothing Ear (stick) is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available to purchase on Myntra and Flipkart in India via open sale from November 17, which is much later than the international availability which kicks off on November 4. Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear (1) are currently priced at Rs 7,299 (white variant) and Rs 8,499 (black variant) on Flipkart.