Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Nothing Ear (stick) launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Nothing Ear (stick): Here's all you need to know about Nothing's latest earbuds, set to launch later today.

Nothing Ear StickThe Nothing Ear (stick) will come with a cylindrical case and a twist-to-open mechanism. (Image Source: Nothing)

Nothing is set to launch its second pair of earbuds and third overall product later today. These are the Nothing Ear (stick), something the company has been showing glimpses of on social media. Going by the looks of the earbuds, the Ear Stick seems to focus heavily on the design aspect, perhaps even more than the Nothing Ear (1).

Ahead of the launch, here’s everything we know about the Nothing Ear (stick), including when and where to watch the launch event later today.

Nothing Ear (stick): When and where to watch launch event

The Nothing Ear (stick) launch event will begin at 7:25pm IST today evening and users will be able to stream it live when the event kicks off on the brand’s YouTube channel. Check out the livestream link below, which you can simply play at 7:25pm today.

Nothing Ear (stick): What to expect

The Nothing Ear (stick) will come with a cylindrical charging case, which appears to be the biggest change to its design. This case is designed after a lipstick and also twists like one to open up and allow access to the earbuds, which sit horizontally across in the case with their stems facing away from each other.

Nothing Ear Stick's 'roll-to-open' mechanism revealed in new video

The earbuds themselves look pretty similar to the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds but it looks like we will not be getting silicone tips this time around. WIth transparent black stems and white casing on the eartips as well as a white case with red accents, the product also fits well with Nothing’s black, white and red aesthetic.

Not much is known about the technical specifications or features of the earbuds yet. However, leaks have suggested that the Ear (stick) may not come with ANC, or Active Noise Cancellation The earbuds are also set to be more affordable than the Nothing Ear (1), which launched at Rs 5,999 in India but has been getting price hikes since.

More details on the Ear (stick) should be announced during the launch event, but we do know that the product will be sold via Myntra, a fashion apparel e-commerce platform, in India. It currently is not clear if buyers will also be able to purchase the buds from Amazon or Flipkart as well.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 10:15:27 am
