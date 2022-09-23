scorecardresearch
Nothing Ear (stick) goes official at London Fashion Week

Nothing's next product is now official, but hasn't exactly been launched yet. Check out the details below.

nothing ear stick, nothing ear 1 stick,Here's what we know so far about the Nothing Ear (stick). (Image Source: Twitter/ Nothing)

Nothing ear stick: Carl Pei’s Nothing has revealed its third product and it’s a pair of earbuds again called the Nothing Ear (stick). The London-based company’s new TWS earbuds seem to be a refresh over its first product, the Nothing ear (1).

The new earbuds were teased during the London Fashion Week, and while the company didn’t talk a lot about the earbuds and its features, we did see the new elongated slim case design, something leaks had also revealed earlier this year. It looks very different from the large squarish case of the ear (1).

The company says that the new stick-shaped charging case was designed to be compact enough to fit into pockets and that its design was inspired by “classic cosmetic silhouettes.”

With pretty much no word on the new earbuds, we can assume they will likely be a version of the ear (1), with a little branding change on the stem. This is something Mukul Sharma’s leak also backed.

We also speculate that the new shape could mean the Ear (stick) may no longer support wireless charging. Leaks also suggest they will not come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), although both these points are not officially confirmed yet.

More details on the Nothing Ear (stick) are expected to be revealed at an undisclosed later date, and it is then that we will know more about the earbuds including pricing, colours, new features and international availability.

