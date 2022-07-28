scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Nothing ear (1) update: Quick Swift support for Windows, Game Mode sync and more

A new firmware update on the Nothing phone (1) brings some new features and changes to the earbuds. Check them all out here.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 9:30:38 am
Nothing ear 1The new update also brings a new Game Mode sync feature for phone (1) users. (Image Source: Nothing)

Nothing just launched its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1) earlier this month, but the company is still working on adding new updates and features to its first ever product, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds.

A new firmware update for the earbuds now brings support for Windows’ Quick Switf pairing to teh ear (1), allowing users to quickly connect the buds to any Windows laptop or desktop without going through the hassle of opening Bluettooth settings and manually pairing your device.

Also Read |Nothing ear (1) review: Great sound by design

A recent tweet by Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) shows the new update changelog. The new version is marked as v0.6700.1.88 and the update itself is just 1.82MB in size.

For the uninitiated, Quick Swift is a convenience feature that automatically connects supported audio products with Windows machines (Windows 10 version 1803 and above). When you open a pair of Quick Swift earbuds and ready them for pairing, a pop-up automatically comes up on Windows allowing users to pair the devices with just one tap and no extra steps.

Other new features

Other changes in the new update include synchronisation with phone (1) in Game Mode, which puts the earbuds in low-latency mode everytime you open a game on a connected Nothing phone (1).

Nothing also mentions optimised call power consumption and increased call life as one of the changes, suggesting that the earbuds will drain lesser battery for calls post the update.

