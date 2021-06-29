Nothing ear (1) to launch on July 27 via Flipkart

The Nothing Ear 1 is set to be the new brand's first product. (Image Source: Nothing)

Carl Pei’s Nothing will be launching its first product, the Nothing ear (1) in India on July 27. The London based consumer tech company will be partnering with Bengaluru-based Indian eCommerce platform Flipkart to launch the product.

“Nothing’s debut product, ear (1) will combine notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry Nothing products and services for years to come,” the official description of the upcoming truly wireless earbuds reads.

“At Nothing, we aim to create easy to use consumer tech products with iconic designs that will bring differentiated value to our users in India and around the world,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India.

“For the upcoming launch of ear (1), we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India. Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us,” the company said in statement. On launch, users will also be able to purchase the ear (1) with fast doorstep delivery and No Cost EMI.

Nothing ear (1): What we know so far

The brand has also revealed that the India launch of Nothing Ear (1) will happen alongside the global launch. The company was supposed to launch its first product in June 2021, but it got delayed. The company’s co-founder Carl Pei said that a few things are yet to get finalised.

Nothing hasn’t yet revealed the key features or design of its upcoming earbuds. Pei says “Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence, and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come.”