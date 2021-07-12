Nothing Ear 1 to launch on July 27; India price confirmed at Rs 5,999

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds is set to launch in India on July 27. The company Nothing was founded by Carl Pei, the former co-founder of OnePlus. Pei left OnePlus in 2020. The TWS earbuds will be available on Flipkart at Rs 5,999. The Nothing Ear 1 will come with active noise cancellation.

The company has confirmed the price of the device on Flipkart and has set up by a microsite for the wireless earbuds. The global pricing of the Nothing Ear 1 is set at GBP 99 (approximately Rs 10,200). The earbuds have been priced much lower in India at Rs 5,999, when compared to the global pricing of the device.

The Nothing Ear 1 will feature a transparent design and the will have support for active noise cancellation. Nothing has partnered with Swedish industrial design firm Teenage Engineering, and has appointed Manu Sharma, a senior executive with experience at Samsung, to manage operations in India.

Nothing’s Ear 1 while affordable, will compete with a range of options in the market from Oppo, Realme, boAT, and others. We do know much about the specifications of the device. We will have to wait for the launch on July 27 to know more.