Nothing ear (1) to feature Active Noise Cancellation, start at £99

Nothing’s first product, the Nothing ear (1) is set to launch on July 27 in India, Europe, UK, and North America. Nothing has now revealed to indianexpress.com that the earbuds will cost £99 (about Rs 10,200) and could come with ANC, or Active Noise Cancellation. Note that this could be the UK price, and that the India price could differ when the product launches here.

The report adds that each earbud of the ear (1) could feature three microphones to support ANC and capture audio better. The addition of ANC will help the brand’s first-ever earbuds to take on premium TWS earbuds from brands like Apple, Samsung and Sony.

The brand also revealed the first look at the Nothing ear (1) in a short video clip. Check it out below.

Nothing could be a Flipkart-exclusive product in India

The London based consumer tech company will be partnering with Bengaluru-based Indian eCommerce platform Flipkart to launch the product in India.

“Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us,” the company said in statement.

“Nothing’s debut product, ear (1) will combine notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry Nothing products and services for years to come,” the official description of the upcoming truly wireless earbuds reads.

Nothing ear (1): What we know so far

Nothing hasn’t yet revealed the key features or design of its upcoming earbuds. Pei says “Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence, and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come.”