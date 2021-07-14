Nothing ear (1) to auction first 100 units exclusively on StockX ahead of launch

Nothing ear (1): The StockX auction will be the first time the earbuds will be on sale. (Image Source: Nothing)

London-based audio company Nothing is set to launch its first ever product the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds in India on July 27. But interested users will be able to get their hands on the first 100 units of the earbuds on auction portal StockX. These first 100 units will also get a special engraving on the case of the earbuds.

StockX is a Detroit-based online marketplace that is popular amongst sneaker and apparel enthusiasts. The platform, that ships to India as well, and will be partnering with Nothing ahead of the launch of the ear (1) to make the earbuds available to 100 users before it is fully revealed. This will also be the first time StockX will be auctioning an electronic product on the platform.

“Nothing will be the first consumer tech brand to launch via DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release method designed by StockX to offer brands and creatives the opportunity to release new and exclusive products directly to their global audience,” the brand said in a statement.

“Launching a tech product on StockX has never been done before, and we feel honoured that Nothing ear (1) will be the first,” Akis Evangelidis, Head of Marketing and Co-founder of Nothing said.

When can you get the Nothing ear (1)?

The Nothing ear (1) DropX will run from 2 pm BST (6 pm IST) on 19 July 2021 until 1:59 pm BST (5:59 pm IST) on 21 July 2021 on StockX.com. Every limited-edition ear (1) unit will be engraved with the numbers 1-100, in order of final sale price.

Nothing ear (1): What we know so far

The Nothing ear (1) is set to be priced at Rs 5,999 in India and will feature a transparent design and active noise cancellation. Nothing has partnered with Swedish industrial design firm Teenage Engineering, and has appointed Manu Sharma, a senior executive with experience at Samsung, to manage operations in India.