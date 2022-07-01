scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Nothing ear (1) ‘stick’ refresh may launch alongside phone (1)

The Nothing ear (1) seems to be a minor refresh over the original ear (1) earbuds and is likely to launch alongside the phone (1) on July 12.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 1, 2022 9:50:01 am
nothing, nothing ear 1, nothing ear 1 stick,Here's all we know so far about the new Nothing ear (1) stick earbuds. (Image Source: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma)

Nothing is set to launch the phone (1), its first smartphone on July 12, but it seems it won’t be the only product to be launched during the event. The London-based startup is apparently also launching a refresh of its TWS earbuds, the Nothing ear (1).

The new model of the Nothing ear (1) will be called the Nothing ear (1) stick. There’s not much difference with the earbuds this time around, which look almost identical to the original earbuds, but the case picks a new design.

Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared a glimpse of the new Nothing ear (1) refresh in a tweet. Check it out below.

Instead of the large, square case that the Nothing ear (1) originally came with, we now have a rectangular “stick” that stacks the earbuds horizontally next to each other.

How this new case will open up or function is still a mystery, and we still don’t know if it will come with any extra features or support for wireless charging, something the original ear (1) did feature.

Also Read |Nothing phone (1) may skip in-box charger and start at €470, suggest leaks

Inside the new case, the earbuds can be seen with slight design tweaks. These include the branding now saying “ear (1) stick” instead of just “ear (1)” and we now also see two dots near the bottom end of the stem instead of one. The rest of the design of the earbuds is the same.

More information on the new Nothing ear (1) refresh should be available during the launch event which kicks off later this month on July 12.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement