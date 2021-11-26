Nothing Ear 1 gets a price cut in India: Here is how much these cost now

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones are now getting a price cut in India. The device will now be available with a discount of Rs 700 on Flipkart. This means that potential customers will be able to effectively purchase the device at Rs 6,299.

The offer is expected to be live for a limited period only. To recall, the earphones were released back in July this year at an introductory price of Rs 5,999.

Soon after, the company set the price of the earphones at Rs 6,999. Now potential customers will be able to purchase the Nothing Ear 1 for Rs 6,299 on Flipkart. Additionally, interested buyers will be able to claim a 10 percent discount on transactions made via ICICI Bank credit cards.

Nothing Ear 1: Specifications and features

The Nothing Ear 1 comes with support for active noise cancellation in multiple modes which can be controlled by a companion app on both Android and iOS devices. The device also comes with IPX4 sweat and splash resistance as well as in-ear detection.

The TWS earphones come with a transparent case in a square form factor with curved edges. The earbuds features silicone tips with a stemmed design and each bud weigh less than 5 grams. The Nothing ear 1 packs three microphones on each bud, with an algorithm for improving call quality.

The earbuds are said to offer a playback time of up to 6.2 hours on a single charge and 34 hours with the included case. With ANC on, users will get 4.55 hours battery life on the buds and 25 hours with the case.

Fast charging will mean users can get 1 hour of juice on the earbuds and 7 hours on the case with just 10 minutes of charging. The case also comes with wireless charging support.