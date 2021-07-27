Nothing ear (1) earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation launched in India: Check details

Here's all you need to know about the Nothing ear (1) including price and features. (Image Source: Nothing)

Nothing launched its first audio product, the Nothing ear (1) in India today. The true wireless earbuds come with a transparent design, active noise cancellation fast charging and more. Here’s all you need to know about the new earbuds, including price, features and where you can buy them.

Nothing ear (1): Price and availability

The Nothing ear (1) will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India and will be available to purchase on Flipkart. The first sale for the earbuds will be on August 17 at 12pm IST.

Nothing ear (1): Design, features and specifications

The Nothing ear (1) will come with a transparent case in a square form factor with curved edges. The earbuds will feature silicone tips with stemmed design and each bud will weigh less than 5 grams. The buds will also feature a number of gestures using combination of taps and swipes on the stems, which will allow users to control both playback and volume.

For improving voice calls on the earbuds, the Nothing ear (1) will come with three microphones on each bud, with a new algorithm that Nothing claims can distinguish human voice from unwanted noise. The Nothing ear (1) also comes with active noise cancellation in multiple modes which can be controlled by a companion app for both Android and iOS. The earbuds also come with IPX4 sweat and splash resistance as well as in-ear detection.

Coming to battery life, the Nothing ear (1) comes with 6.2 hours battery life on the buds per charge and 34 hours with the included case. With ANC on, users will get 4.55 hours battery life on the buds and and 25 hours with the case. Fast charging will mean users can get 1 hour of juice on the earbuds and 7 hours on case with just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds’s case also comes with wireless charging support.