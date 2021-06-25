Nothing Ear (1) earbuds to be available via Flipkart

The Nothing Ear 1 is set to be the new brand's first product. (Image Source: Nothing)

London-based consumer tech company Nothing, which recently forayed into India, is soon expected to launch its first Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. The company has partnered with Flipkart and announced that its products will be available for purchase via this homegrown e-commerce platform.

Nothing has also confirmed that Flipkart will offer no-cost EMI options and free delivery to customers across India.

“For the upcoming launch of Ear (1), we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India. Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us.” Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, said.

The brand has also revealed that the India launch of Nothing Ear (1) will happen alongside the global launch. The company was supposed to launch its first product in June 2021, but it got delayed. The company’s co-founder Carl Pei said that a few things are yet to get finalised, so the launch will happen later.

Nothing hasn’t yet revealed the key features or design of its upcoming earbuds. Pei says “Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence, and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come.”

“At Nothing, we aim to create easy to use consumer tech products with iconic designs that will bring differentiated value to our users in India and around the world,” Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, said. The earbuds are being designed in collaboration with the popular Swedish audio house Teenage Engineering.