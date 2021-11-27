Nothing ear (1) could launch in new black colour variant soon: Here’s what we know

Carl Pei’s Nothing ear (1) is expected to launch more products in the near future including a rumoured smartphone. However, it seems the brand will be bringing a new colourway to its only product so far, the Nothing ear (1).

A couple of new leaks that recently surfaced on the web hint at a new all-black variant of the Nothing true wireless earbuds, which traditionally are available in a primarily white colourway. Here’s how the leaked black version could look like.

The Nothing ear (1) black variant is expected to come with the same specifications and features of the original earbuds. However whether we will see the same price tag on the new colourway remains to be seen.

More on Nothing ear (1) | Nothing ear (1) review: Great sound by design

Nothing ear (1): Specifications and features

The Nothing ear (1) weigh just 5 grams for each earbud and come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a stemmed design. There are also a number of gestures supported that help users control volume, call features and music playback.

A companion app also allows users to customise their experience to an extent. The Nothing ear (1) also comes in a semi-transparent square case that matches the design language of the earbuds. The case also comes with wireless charging support.

There is also IPX4 sweat and splash resistance as well as in-ear detection. The company has also included three microphones in each earbud for better call quality. The earbuds come with 6.2 hours battery life on the buds per charge and 34 hours with the included case. This includes 4.5 hours with ANC on. Users can also get an hour of charging on the earbuds and 7 hours on the case with just 10 minutes of charging.