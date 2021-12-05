Nothing ear (1) Black Edition first look: New aesthetic, same sound

Nothing launched its first ever product back in July, and now, after a couple of pricing ups and downs, the company has launched a second colourway for the product, a black edition. Here’s everything you want to know about the new yet old earbuds.

The Nothing ear (1) maintains its ‘distinctive’ transparent case, but it now has a smoky finish, which should be a little less susceptible to small scratches compared to the white version.

The earbuds themselves have a new matte black avatar now, making them look very different compared to the standard white Nothing ear (1) earbuds. To match the earbuds, the internal casing of the Nothing ear (1) also now gets a matte black makeover, giving the entire product a sleeker, stealthier appearance.

The Nothing ear (1) maintains its ‘distinctive’ transparent case, but it now has a smoky finish. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan) The Nothing ear (1) maintains its ‘distinctive’ transparent case, but it now has a smoky finish. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

Unsurprisingly, Nothing promises the same feature-set as the regular Nothing ear (1) earbuds. This translates to 11.6mm drivers, Active Noise Cancellation support with three microphones and up to 34 hours of battery life.

To match the earbuds, the internal casing of the Nothing ear (1) also now gets a matte black makeover. (Image Source: To match the earbuds, the internal casing of the Nothing ear (1) also now gets a matte black makeover. (Image Source: The Indian Express / Nandagopal Rajan)

There is even a transparency mode to let important conversations in, along with two ANC modes of varying intensity that users can toggle between. The earbuds also feature a composite mesh design for improved sweat and water resistance with an IPX4 rating.

The black edition ear(1) will also be compatible with the ear (1) app that is available on both Android and iOS. This allows for some equaliser controls and features like Find My Earbud, in-ear detection and fast pairing.

The earbuds themselves have a new matte black avatar now, making them look very different compared to the standard white Nothing ear (1) earbuds. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan) The earbuds themselves have a new matte black avatar now, making them look very different compared to the standard white Nothing ear (1) earbuds. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

Additionally, the London-based consumer tech brand has confirmed that ear (1) is now carbon neutral, something the company achieved by working with internationally recognised third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, to independently assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem.

Nothing is also accepting cryptocurrency payments for people looking to purchase the earbuds. While the feature is unavailable in India, buyers in select regions will be able to visit nothing.tech and pay by Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

If you want to buy the earbuds in India, however, you will find the earbuds on open sale on Flipkart from December 13.