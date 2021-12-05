scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 05, 2021
MUST READ

Nothing ear (1) Black Edition first look: New aesthetic, same sound

Check out our first look at the Nothing ear (1) black edition true wireless earbuds.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 5, 2021 2:58:52 pm
Nothing ear (1), Nothing ear 1, Nothing ear 1 black edition,Check out the Nothing ear (1) black edition in all its glory here. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

Nothing launched its first ever product back in July, and now, after a couple of pricing ups and downs, the company has launched a second colourway for the product, a black edition. Here’s everything you want to know about the new yet old earbuds.

The Nothing ear (1) maintains its ‘distinctive’ transparent case, but it now has a smoky finish, which should be a little less susceptible to small scratches compared to the white version.

Also Read |Nothing ear (1) review: Great sound by design

The earbuds themselves have a new matte black avatar now, making them look very different compared to the standard white Nothing ear (1) earbuds. To match the earbuds, the internal casing of the Nothing ear (1) also now gets a matte black makeover, giving the entire product a sleeker, stealthier appearance.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Nothing ear (1), Nothing ear 1, Nothing ear 1 black edition, The Nothing ear (1) maintains its ‘distinctive’ transparent case, but it now has a smoky finish. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

Unsurprisingly, Nothing promises the same feature-set as the regular Nothing ear (1) earbuds. This translates to 11.6mm drivers, Active Noise Cancellation support with three microphones and up to 34 hours of battery life.

Nothing ear (1), Nothing ear 1, Nothing ear 1 black edition, To match the earbuds, the internal casing of the Nothing ear (1) also now gets a matte black makeover. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

There is even a transparency mode to let important conversations in, along with two ANC modes of varying intensity that users can toggle between. The earbuds also feature a composite mesh design for improved sweat and water resistance with an IPX4 rating.

The black edition ear(1) will also be compatible with the ear (1) app that is available on both Android and iOS. This allows for some equaliser controls and features like Find My Earbud, in-ear detection and fast pairing.

Nothing ear (1), Nothing ear 1, Nothing ear 1 black edition, The earbuds themselves have a new matte black avatar now, making them look very different compared to the standard white Nothing ear (1) earbuds. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

Additionally, the London-based consumer tech brand has confirmed that ear (1) is now carbon neutral, something the company achieved by working with internationally recognised third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, to independently assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Nothing is also accepting cryptocurrency payments for people looking to purchase the earbuds. While the feature is unavailable in India, buyers in select regions will be able to visit nothing.tech and pay by Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

If you want to buy the earbuds in India, however, you will find the earbuds on open sale on Flipkart from December 13.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 05: Latest News

Advertisement