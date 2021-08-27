Not your regular Pros, these Buds!

When OnePlus comes out with truly wireless earphones (TWS), you know that they will not be run of the mill. The brand had surprised everyone with the colourful OnePlus Buds and the bassy yet brilliant OnePlus Buds Z in 2020, and this year the Never Settling brand has decided to take its TWS game up a level with the OnePlus Buds Pro.

Now, on the surface in spec terms, the OnePlus Buds Pro pretty much deliver what you would expect from a premium pair of TWS. They look very sleek and are well designed. They have 11 mm drivers, and come with active noise cancellation (ANC), and have superb battery life (almost forty hours with the case). Par for the course, most people would mutter. After all, isn’t that what high end TWS are supposed to deliver?

Yes, indeed. But what makes the OnePlus Buds Pro very different is that OnePlus has added a whole bunch of smarts to these seemingly “regular” TWS features. Take the buds themselves for instance. The design might seem relatively routine but there are subtle touches that make the buds different – the metal accents on the stem make the control area more accessible. And while one has heard of the buds being dust and water resistant, OnePlus has even made the case water resistant, which is a rarity!

The buds themselves deliver top notch sound quality with just the right amount of punchy bass, but it is the smartness that OnePlus has added to them that make them special. And this starts with the sound itself – OnePlus creates a special listening profile for you, a OnePlus Audio ID based on your responses to a small custom audio test. Basically, the audio is tailored as per your preferences without your having to fiddle with any controls.

That smartness comes to ANC too. Yes, OnePlus does have different ANC levels which you can adjust by squeezing the stems of the buds, but there is also an adaptive noise cancellation mode that actually adjusts the ANC depending on the noise levels outside. In essence, it regulates the ANC according to the noise outside, rather than keeping it at a regular level. This not only provides a consistent audio experience but also optimises battery usage. Incidentally, this is a OnePlus device, so of course, the battery comes with Warp Charge – a ten minute charge can get you close to ten hours of battery life!

Call quality is very good too, thanks to very well implemented environmental noise cancellation, but there is more to these buds than music and calls, or even the odd spot of gaming (with hardly any latency!). The OnePlus Buds Pro come with a special Zen Air mode which delivers soothing noises (like a campfire, the sounds of birds chirping and so on), letting you take a break from routine life.

And of course, if you have a OnePlus device, the Buds Pro pair with it seamlessly and even have their own app built into the phone – no need to download or install anything (others have to download the HeyMelody App). All the controls are right there. Speaking of controls, the OnePlus Buds Pro are super easy to use – all you need to do is squeeze the stem.

Premium design, premium performance, and a whole truckload of smart features that not many have. All of that at Rs 9,990 make the OnePlus Buds Pro one of those rare premium devices that is also staggering value for money.