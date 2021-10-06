scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Nokia T20 tablet launched with 15 hours of battery life, 2K display

Here's all we know about Nokia's new tablet.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 6, 2021 5:04:59 pm
Nokia T20

HMD Global Wednesday announced its first-ever Nokia-branded tablet, the Nokia T20. The Finnish company said the Android-powered tablet comes with a 2K display, an 8MP rear camera, stereo speakers, and support for some accessories.

Specifications, features

The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 and the company claims it can get two years of OS upgrades and three years of timely security updates. There is a 2000×1200 resolution, 10-4-inch screen with 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC and will come in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants.

The tablet also comes with a 5MP front camera that users can use for selfies and video calls. There is also an 8MP camera on the back which is also paired with a single LED flash.

The tablet is available in two storage variants also with either 32GB or 64GB storage, both of which also support expanded storage up to 512GB storage. The 32GB variant could come with 3GB RAM and the 64GB variant could come with 4GB RAM.

The tablet also comes with optional 4G support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm jack. The tablet also comes with stereo speakers, and an 8,200mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

Pricing

The Nokia T20 tablet is priced at EUR 199 (about Rs 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant and EUR 239 (about Rs 20,600) for the Wi-Fi + 4G variant. Arriving first in Europe, the tablet is expected to launch in other regions including India soon after.

