Nokia Media Streamer launched in India; priced at Rs 3,499

Nokia Media Streamer supports streaming content at a full HD resolution (1920x1080 pixels) and it runs Google's Android TV 9 Pie operating system. (Image: Flipkart)

Flipkart has launched a new Android TV streaming box, called Nokia Media Streamer, as a part of its brand partnership with Nokia. It is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be made available starting August 28, exclusively on Flipkart. The device will go up against products like the Mi Box 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Airtel Xstream box.

Nokia Media Streamer supports streaming content at a full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels) and it runs Google’s Android TV 9 Pie operating system. The device comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor paired with a Mali 450 GPU. The device also comes with a built-in Chromecast and support for Dolby Audio.

The device comes with access to the Google Play Store, using which customers can download and access a vast number of Android apps, including streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more. Apart from Netflix and Zee5, the Nokia Media Streamer will come pre-installed with core Google apps such as YouTube and Google Play Movies.

The Bluetooth remote looks quite similar to the one shipped alongside the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream. It features the same button arrangement along with the hotkeys for Google Assistant, Netflix and Zee5. The MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream streaming stick is also priced at Rs 3,499.

Nokia Media Streamer will go up against Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick priced at Rs 2,799, the Mi Box 4K at Rs 3,499 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick at Rs 3,999.

To recall, Flipkart partnered with Nokia late last year for a licensing deal, which allows it to manufacture and sell smart televisions and television products under the Nokia brand name in India. Since then, the company has been launching Smart TVs under the brand, most recent one being the 43-inch 4K TV priced at Rs 31,999.

