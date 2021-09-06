NoiseFit Core launched in India: Specifications, price

Noise has launched its latest smartwatch, the NoiseFit Core in India. The budget device is available to purchase on the company’s official website. The NoiseFit Core is compatible with devices supporting Android 7 or iOS 9.0 and above. Here is everything you should know.

NoiseFit Core: Pricing

The NoiseFit Core is Available in two colours: Charcoal Black and Silver Grey. The smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

NoiseFit Core: Specifications

NoiseFit Core features a round dial design and packs a 1.28-inch TFT display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The watch will allow users to access cloud-based watch faces that can be customised. The NoiseFit Core comes with a heart rate monitor, 13 sports modes, and IP68 rating for sweat and water resistance.

There is Bluetooth 5 for connectively and users can connect to the companion NoiseFit app. The smartwatch will allow users access to weather updates, calls, messages, and controls for music and camera when connected to the app.

The button located on the right side of the device can be used for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks. The smartwatch is built with a zinc alloy metal body.

It comes with a 285mAh battery, which is said to offer a power backup of up to 7 days in addition to a standby time of up to 30 days.