Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch in partnership with HRX launched: India price, features

Noise has launched a new X-Fit 1 smartwatch in India, in partnership with homegrown fitness brand HRX. The key features of the wearable are SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, IP68 waterproof rating, and more. The new Noise watch falls under the Rs 5,000 price segment.

The smartwatch will be available for purchase via Amazon India’s website, Myntra, and Noise’s online store. The sale will take place in the country on November 26 10:00AM. The newly launched Noise X-Fit 1 will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 2,999. The original price of the Noise watch is Rs 5,999.

It is currently unknown when this introductory offer will expire. The wearable will be on sale in a silver and black metal frame. The device will be available in white and black silicone strap options.

Noise X-Fit 1 specifications, features

As far as specifications are concerned, the Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch is equipped with a 1.52-inch IPS TruView display with an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 354ppi pixel density. The panel operates at 360 x 400 pixels resolution.

It features a rectangular dial and comes with a silicone strap. It has a traditional buckle closure for clasping the device securely on your wrist. There is also a single button on one of the sides. The wearable weighs about 30grams and has a 9mm thin metal finish.

The wearable has SpO2 monitoring, so it can track your blood oxygen levels. It can also monitor your heart rate monitor and sleeping pattern. As per the company, the Noise X-Fit 1 can also track stress levels. There are also a total of 15 sports modes.

The brand claims that the smartwatch supports over 100 customisable and cloud-based watch faces. One will also find features like Quick reply and smart DND. The wearable has a 210mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 10 days of battery life. The device is also IP68 rated, which means it is waterproof.