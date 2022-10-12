Noise launches gesture controlled IntelliBuds TWS: Check specs, price

Noise recently launched new gesture-controlled truly wireless earbuds in partnership with the known audio company Bragi. Named IntelliBuds, the wireless earbuds offer features such as voice commands, transparency mode and much more.

The Noise IntelliBuds come with gesture controls that are powered by an AI neural net, which according to the company ‘has been rigorously trained for weeks and months to detect and identify intentional nod and shake head movements from unintentional ones after initial calibration.’

Once calibrated, users can shake their heads to simply receive or reject an incoming call. Users can move their heads up and down to simply pick up a call or shake their head sideways to reject the call. IntelliBuds also let users control the music volume by moving their head upwards or downwards.

Noise says the device has trained algorithms to work in different situations like standing, sitting, walking, running, and going up or down the stairs. Another useful addition is the ability to control the earbuds using voice commands. While wearing the earbuds, all you have to do is say ‘Hey headphones’ followed by the action you want to perform.

Some of the available voice commands include Accept/Reject for incoming calls, Play/ Pause/ Next/ Previous for music, transparency on or transparency off to toggle the mode and Assistant to launch virtual assistants such as Google Assistant or Alexa.

The Noise Intellibuds also supports music sharing. The feature works by performing the secondary earbuds to the primary one without having to connect to a smartphone or laptop. It can be activated by holding the right bud on the primary buds and then holding the left bud on the secondary device to receive music.

It also comes with a transparency mode, which you can activate using voice commands and a customisable equalizer which lets the users tune the earbuds according to their liking.

If you connect them to the NoiseFit Smart app on an Android-powered device, you can use them to enable fast mute and click selfies using the remote control camera mode. Noise claims IntelliBuds will last up to nine hours on a single charge with the case extending the battery life up to 36 hours. Powered by a 600mAh battery, the Noise IntelliBuds are available in black and white colour variants. It is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available on October 14 on GoNoise.com.