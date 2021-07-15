Noise ColorFit Ultra launched in India: Features, price, sale date, and more

The Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch has been launched in India. The key highlights of the wearable are SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, large display, stress monitor, 60 sports mode, and more. There is also a Calls and SMS quick reply feature.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with a starting price of Rs 4,499 and will be sold in three colour options, including blue, white, and black. The availability details are yet to be revealed by the company. But, the Amazon listing confirms that the device will be up for sale on July 16 at 10AM.

Noise ColorFit Ultra: Specifications, features

The newly launched Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with a 1.75-inch TruView colour display. The panel operates at 320 x 385 pixels resolution. The company claims that the new wearable has a 78 percent bigger screen in comparison to ColorFit Pro 2.

The wearable has an aluminium alloy body and features a single button on the side, which one can use to navigate across UI. You also get multiple watch faces via the companion app. The latest Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with features like heart rate monitor, Accelerometer, Sp02 sensor, stress monitor, step tracker, sleep monitor, sleep monitor, female health tracking and reminder.

The company is claiming that the watch offers 60 sports modes, including indoor fitness, yoga, rowing, ballet, cricket, basketball, badminton, zumba, and more. With the Noise ColorFit Ultra, the brand is claiming that users will get up to nine days.

One can use this smartwatch to check the phone’s notifications and will be able to respond to messages as well. The new fitness wearable from Noise is also IP68 rated, which means that it is dust and water-resistant. You can download the NoiseFit app to check the fitness data.