Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 launched in India: Price, specifications

Noise has just launched its newest smartwatch ColorFit Ultra 2. The smartwatch has been exclusively launched on Amazon and Noise’s website at an introductory price of Rs 4,499.

The watch boasts a Stainless-steel body and comes in four different colour variants – Jet Black, Silver Grey, Navy Gold, and Olive Green. This new smartwatch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with 368 x 448 pixel display with 326 PPI display.

ColorFit Ultra 2 offers an ultra-clarity, always-on display. It is built with the Noise health suite and is compatible with NoiseFit App. It has tracking and monitoring features including 60+ sports mode SpO2, stress, 24/7 heart rate, sleep cycles. It also has a female health feature that will be helpful for women to track their menstrual cycles.

ColorFit Ultra 2 claims to offer up to 7 days of continuous usage. The smartwatch comes with IP68 water-resistant for continuous workouts and swimming sessions. It has 100 preloaded watch faces which include animated, cloud-based, and customisable watch faces.

It also comes with features like weather forecast, reminders, calls & SMS quick replies, world clock, music, stocks, flashlight, Smart DND, and calculator among others.