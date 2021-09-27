scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Noise ColorFit Brio launched in India: Price, specifications

Noise has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch; the Noise ColorFit Brio. The wearable device comes with IP68 rating and over 50 sports modes.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 27, 2021 4:08:58 pm
Noise ColorFit Brio, Noise ColorFit Brio specifications, Noise ColorFit Brio price, Noise ColorFit Brio launch, Noise ColorFit Brio sale,The Noise ColorFit Brio is now available on Flipkart and on the company's official website (Image source: Noise)

Noise has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch; the Noise ColorFit Brio. The device packs a 1.52-inch TruView IPS LCD display and offers various health tracking features. The smartwatch is now available on Flipkart and on the company’s official website. Here is everything you should know about the Noise ColorFit Brio.

Noise ColorFit Brio: Specifications

The device packs a 1.52-inch TruView IPS LCD display with 360*400 pixels. The smartwatch comes with various Health tracking features including a Spo2 monitor, and a 24×7 heart rate monitor. The ColorFit Brio weighs 34grams with a strap and is 9mm in thickness.

The Noise ColorFit Brio also comes with 50 sports modes. The watch has is IP68 rating for improved dust and water resistance. Users will be able to use the Noise ColorFit Brio with the NoiseFit app, to get deeper insights into their activities.

Must Read |NoiseFit Core launched in India: Specifications, price

The smartwatch also comes with a do not disturb(DND) mode and a quick reply feature. The company says that the smartwatch can last up to 10-days on a single charge and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Noise ColorFit Brio also comes with cloud-based and customisable watchfaces.

Noise ColorFit Brio: Pricing and variants

The Noise ColorFit Brio is available in three color options including black, grey, and pink. The smartwatch is now available on Flipkart and on the company’s official website at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

