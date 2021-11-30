Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Noise has confirmed the launch of its latest TWS earphones; the Air Buds Pro in India. The device comes with support for active noise cancellation(ANC) and packs Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The earphones come in multiple colour variants and consumers will be able to purchase the device via multiple online and offline stores. Here is everything you should know about the Noise Air Buds Pro.

Noise Air Buds Pro: Specifications and features

The Noise Air Buds Pro comes with quad mics for improved call performance and packs 10mm drivers. The company says that the device will offer Active Noise Cancellation up to -25 dB.

Additionally, the earbuds feature a transparency mode, which will eliminate the passive noise cancellation brought on by the earbuds and allow users to hear outside sounds without needing to remove the device from their ears

The device comes with a Type-C charging case. Users will get up to 20 hours of playback time when the device is used along with the case.

The TWS earbuds come with support for full-touch controls and Bluetooth 5.0. The Noise Air Buds Pro will be compatible with Android and iOS devices. These come with IPX5 water and sweat resistance.

Noise Air Buds Pro: Pricing and availability

The Noise Air Buds Pro will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,499. Noise has launched the Air Buds Pro in three color options that include Black, White, and Blue variants. Interested consumers will be able to get their hands on the device via the Noise website, Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, and other eCommerce platforms and offline channels.