No bezels? Samsung to launch world’s first ‘Zero-Bezel’ TV at CES 2020

Samsung plans to launch the world’s first frame-less QLED TV at CES 2020. (Image credit: 4KFilme) Samsung plans to launch the world’s first frame-less QLED TV at CES 2020. (Image credit: 4KFilme)

It was Xiaomi that started the trend of eliminating bezels from smartphones back in 2016. Now Samsung wants to replicate the same idea but on a TV. According to The Elec, the South Korean major plans to launch the world’s first frame-less QLED TV at CES 2020, the biggest consumer electronics show.

The report claims the so-called “bezel-less” TV will go into mass production in February with the launch set sometime towards the end of 2020. The report also said that the frameless TV will be made available in 65-inches and larger. Interestingly, Samsung recently trademarked the term “Zero Bezel,” meaning the bezel-less V could be around the corner.

Separately, German site 4KFilme has published the first image of the Samsung-made TV. The image showcases a near bezel-less TV with a stand. Other details, including its specifications, remain unknown. Suffice to say, the TV should support 4K resolution, which has now become the standard on most smart TVs. 8K resolution could be supported along with HDR. It is being said that the TV will likely be called the Q900T or Q950T. Samsung’s Zero-bezel TV will come with the company’s QLED display technology.

The South Korean major will show off its zero-bezel TV at CES 2020. Nevertheless, the industry will follow the footsteps of Samsung in launching frameless TVs in the future.

Tune in on January 6 @ 6:30PM PT/9:30PM ET to watch the Samsung #CES2020 keynote live #AgeofExperience #SamsungCES2020 pic.twitter.com/GqoA7NwInH — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) December 31, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What are the benefits of bezel-less TVs?

Well, the idea of reducing the bezel is to increase the screen size. By reducing the bezel, manufacturers like Samsung and LG can actually ship TVs with bigger screen sizes and reduce the overall size of the TV. In a lot of ways, bezel-less TVs makes more sense than bezel-less smartphones. Not only does a bezel-less TV look attractive, but it also improves the viewing experience.

However, we’re yet to see TVs that are completely bezel-less. Samsung may claim the Q900T is bezel-less, but it still has a small frame around the screen.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd