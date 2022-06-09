Nintendo Switch Lite at Rs 17,499 and more: Top deals on gaming devices, accessories

Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch Lite in September 2019, but since the company doesn’t have an official presence in the country, it took sometime for the device to make it to Indian shores. Given it came via third-party retailers, this meant the Switch Lite had a premium price of about Rs 24,999, though it costs just $200 or approximately Rs 15,000. But now, the gaming console is available at a discount on Amazon India. Here is a look at the deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite and some other gaming gadgets you can consider.

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the budget version of the Nintendo Switch. The standard Switch can be used for handheld, tabletop or TV gaming but the Switch Lite can only be used as a handheld console. The Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch 720p screen (compared to the Switch’s 6.2-inch HD display) and built-in Joy-Cons. It is now available at a price of Rs 17,499 on Amazon, which is Rs 7,500 cheaper than its initial price in India.

Logitech G502 wired gaming mouse

The Logitech G502 is a high-performance wired gaming mouse with upto 25,600 DPI sensitivity. It comes with 11 programmable buttons. It has a programmable RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNC technology. It has a metal spring tensioning system and pivot hinges built into the left and right mouse buttons. It is available at Rs 3,995 on Amazon.

Green Soul Fiction ergonomic gaming chair

Green Soul Fiction is an ergonomic gaming chair with an adjustable neck and lumbar pillow made of velour upholstery. It has a “4D” armrest which is adjustable in 4 dimensions. The gaming chair comes with a 3-year warranty and a 10-day replacement policy. The chair has retailed for as high as Rs 20,000 in the past, but is now available for Rs 16,490 on Flipkart.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is a wired gaming mouse with high tracking speeds up to 500 IPS, 8 programmable buttons, and DPI settings that go up to 4000 DPI. The gaming mouse is now available for as low as Rs 1,895 on Amazon.

HP K500F wired keyboard

The HP K500F is a wired backlit membrane keyboard with logo lighting and 26 anti-ghosting keys and comes with 3 years of warranty. It is available for Rs 999 on Amazon India.