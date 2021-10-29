scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
Nikon Z9 premium mirrorless camera launched in India: Price, features

Nikon has released its latest full-frame mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z9 in India. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chanidgarh |
October 29, 2021 2:51:44 pm
The Nikon Z9 comes with the company's newly developed 45.7MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor

Nikon has released its latest full-frame mirrorless camera; the Nikon Z9 in India. The camera comes with the company’s newly developed 45.7MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor, which features a stacked design and is said to offer faster readout speeds. The Nikon Z9 is a high-end option and is priced under Rs 5,00,000 in India.

The Nikon Nikon Z9 packs an upgraded EXPEED 7 image processor, which has 10 times faster processing speeds. The camera comes with a newly equipped Quad-VGA panel, that is said to be capable of adjusting the viewfinder brightness depending on the lighting conditions. The device packs a 3.2-inch touch screen monitor and EVF.

Must Read |Here are 6 cameras we recommend this World Photography Day

It is the company’s first camera to come with a four-axis tilting touchscreen. It supports 8K video recording at 30p with full pixel readout and continuous recording times for over 2 hours. Users will also be able to shoot video in 4K UHD video resolution up to 120p. The camera offers 4K recording in a wide range of frame size/frame rate from 24p to 120p available in multiple formats.

The camera comes with various ports including full-size HDMI out, both mic and headphone ports, USB Type-C, and an Ethernet port. It also comes with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The Nikon Z9 also packs dual card slots with both of them supporting CFexpress Type-B cards. The company says that a variety of Nikon and third-party accessories will also be made compatible with the Z9.

The Nikon Z9 will be available in India at Rs 4,75,995. In comparison, the camera is available for $5,499 in the US, which translates roughly to around Rs 4,11,127.

