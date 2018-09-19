Nikon Z7, Z6 full-frame mirrorless cameras, Nikkor Z lenses launched: Price in India, features

Nikon Z7, Z6 full-frame mirrorless cameras launched in India starting at Rs 1,69,950 Nikon Z7, Z6 full-frame mirrorless cameras launched in India starting at Rs 1,69,950

Nikon has launched its first full-frame mirrorless cameras, Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 in India. Prices start at Rs 1,69,950 for the Nikon Z6 (body-only), and the Nikon Z series model will be available for purchase across India from November 2018.

Alongside, the Nikon full frame mirrorless cameras, the company also introduced its new Nikkor Z series lenses that feature a larger diameter mount. The Z mount system will enable users to attach a range of ‘high-performance’ lenses, including the Nikon’s “fastest lens” with f/0.95 aperture.

The two Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras have nearly identical bodies but feature different megapixel units, focus point and ISO range.

Nikon Z7, Z6 full-frame mirrorless cameras, Nikkor Z lenses: Price in India

In terms of pricing, the high-end Nikon Z7 body-only has been priced at Rs 2,69,950, while the Nikon Z7 with Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/4 S + Mount Adapter FTZ Kit comes for a price of Rs 3,26,950. Nikon Z7 with Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/4 S Kit tags a price of Rs 3,14,950 and the Nikon Z7 with Mount Adapter FTZ Kit comes for a price of Rs 2,81,950.

Meanwhile, the mid-range, Nikon Z6 body-only tags a price of Rs 1,69,950 and the Nikon Z6 with Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/4 S + Mount Adapter FTZ Kit comes for a price of Rs 2,26,950. Nikon Z6 with Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/4 S lens has been priced at Rs 2,14,950 and the Nikon Z6 with Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will cost Rs 1,81,950.

Also Read- Nikon D850: Four reasons why this camera is hard to ignore

As for the prices of the new Nikkor Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm F/4 S is priced at Rs 78,450. The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S comes for a price of Rs 66,950 and the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S lens comes for a cost of Rs 50,950.

The new Nikon FTZ mount adapter comes for a price of Rs 19,950. In terms of availability, Nikon Z7 full-frame mirrorless camera and the new range of Nikkor Z lenses will be available purchase from September 27. Meanwhile, Nikon Z6 full-frame mirrorless camera will go on sale from November.

Nikon Z7, Z6 full-frame mirrorless cameras: Specifications, features

Nikon Z7 shares design cue with the Nikon D850 comes with an FX-format full-frame CMOS sensor with backside illumination and focal-plane phase detection AF pixels. The full-frame mirrorless camera has a 24.5-megapixel sensor and supports standard ISO range of 64-25600. The ISO level can be reduced to the equivalent of ISO 32 and expanded to an equivalent of 102400.

As for the autofocus, Nikon Z7 has 493 focus points. The new mirrorless camera comes with a QVGA electronic viewfinder for which a 3690k-dot panel is ‘adopted’. The camera can record 8K resolution time-lapse videos as well.

Both Nikon Z7 and Nikon Z6 can capture 4K UHD videos at 30fps Both Nikon Z7 and Nikon Z6 can capture 4K UHD videos at 30fps

Coming to the mid-range, Nikon Z6 full-frame mirrorless camera, it features the same FX-format sensor as the Nikon Z7, but comes with a smaller 24.5-megapixel sensor. The camera has a sensitivity range of ISO 100-51200.

The ISO level can be reduced to the equivalent of ISO 50 and expanded to equivalent ISO 204800. Nikon Z6 has 273 focus points and feature the same electronic viewfinder and 3690k-dot OLED panel.

Read More: Japan’s Nikon sues ASML, Zeiss over chip-making technology

Both the Nikon Z7 and Nikon Z6 has EXPEED 6 image-processing engine for processing images and mid-range sharpening option that will enable to Picture Control sharpness parameters. The focus points on both the cameras cover 90 per cent of the imaging area both horizontally and vertically.

The electronic viewfinder is claimed to have frame coverage and magnification of nearly 100 per cent and 0.8 times and around 37.0-degree diagonal viewing angle. Both Nikon Z7 and Nikon Z6 can capture full-frame 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) video at 30fps and full HD videos at 120fps.

Users can rely on electronic vibration, active D-lighting and focus peak while recording 4K UHD and full HD videos. The vibration reduction is said to provide up to 5 stops efficiency with native Nikon Z lenses and up to 3 stops efficiency with ‘adapted’ Nokia F lenses.

Nikon FTZ mount adapter

Nikon has introduced a new FTZ Mount adapter as well that will enable nearly all F-mount lenses to work on the Z-series cameras. In addition, the company has announced the S-line of Nikkor lenses bringing the Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 Noct, which is claimed to be the “pinnacle” of the new S Line.

The design of the Noct lens will provide the “ultimate optical performance” in the mirrorless category, as per the company. The new Nikkor Z series lenses include the standard zoom Nikkor Z 24-70mm lens with f/4 S, a wide-angle prime Nikkor 35mm lens with f/1.8 S and a standard prime Nikkor Z 50mm lens with f/1.8 S. All the three lenses feature smooth exposure control, a control ring etc.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd