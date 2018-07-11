Nikon Coolpix P1000 with 125x optical zoom launched in India

Nikon Coolpix P1000 with 125x optical zoom launched, the new compact camera is capable of recording 4K UHD videos at 30 frames per second Nikon Coolpix P1000 with 125x optical zoom launched, the new compact camera is capable of recording 4K UHD videos at 30 frames per second

Nikon announced the new Nikon Coolpix P1000, its latest compact camera in India. The successor to the Nikon P900, the P1000 is equipped with a massive 125x optical zoom lens allowing users to capture enhanced zoom scenario like wildlife photography. The new Nikon Coolpix camera can record 4K UHD video at 30 frames per second.

“Frames from movies recorded in 4K UHD format can also be saved as still images,” the company notes. It is also capable of recording Super lapse and time-lapse movies. Nikon Coolpix P1000 features a 16MP, 1/2.3-inch sensor and has an ISO range of 100 to 6400. The 125× optical zoom lens covers a range of focal length beginning at the wide-angle 24mm equivalent and extending to the super-telephoto 3000mm1 equivalent The camera provide up to 250× zoom when Dynamic Fine Zoom is enabled with a 6000mm equivalent.

Also Read: Common DSLR jargon simplified to help you with better photography

The camera is equipped with an enhanced Expeed image-processing engine and Dual Detect Optical VR to provide a level of vibration reduction equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed. The Coolpix P1000 include a 2359k-dot (approximately) OLED electronic viewfinder and equips a 3.2-inch TFT LCD monitor. The camera is also equipped with an accessory terminal and supports a wide variety of accessories, including external Speedlights.

Nikon has not shared any detail regarding the price and availability of the new Nikon Coolpix P1000 in India, however, The Verge cites that the camera is priced at $999 (roughly Rs 68,580).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd