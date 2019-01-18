Nikon Coolpix B600 with 60x optical zoom launched in India

Nikon has launched a new super zoom camera dubbed Coolpix B600. It is positioned between the Coolpix B500 and B700, both of which are super zoom cameras launched back in 2016. The company is yet to reveal pricing and availability details of the camera in India.

Key features of the device include a 60x optical zoom lens with a focal length of 24mm in wide-angle and 1440mm in super-telephoto. The company claims that the camera can zoom up to 120x when Dynamic Fine Zoom is enabled.

Nikon Coolpix B600 sports a 16MP sensor with a dynamic range of up to ISO 6400 sensitivity. It also features optical Vibration Reduction capabilities to ensure good images.

The camera comes with 19 scene options with settings optimised to each and every scene for providing good photographs. The camera also features multiple creative functions and multifunctional Full HD video capabilities allowing users to take full HD videos with a wide variety of imaging possibilities.

Nikon Coolpix B600 just like the B500 and B700 comes with a pre-focus function paired with target finding auto-focus, this according to the company will help in getting sharp focus in zoom shots. It also features 4-Axis hybrid vibration reduction system to reduce any vibration up to 3.0 stop.

The company claims that the Coolpix B600 in its macro mode can focus on subjects even one centimetre from the centre of the lens. It is compatible with the company’s SnapBridge 2.5 app, that allows users to remotely control the camera as well as transfer images to a smartphone.