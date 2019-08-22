Google to launch ‘Nest Mini’ with 3.5mm audio jack, wall mount option: Report

Google is planning a sequel to its popular Home Mini smart speaker later this year, 9to5Mac reports. To be branded as the ‘Nest Mini’, the second-generation smart speaker will bring a number of upgrades, including an ability to mount it on the wall. The Nest Mini is expected to launch at the company’s annual Made by Google event in October, alongside the Pixel 4.

Advertising

In terms of the design language, the Nest Mini will have the same form factor as its predecessor, though it might be larger. New to the Nest Mini will be a built-in wall mount, meaning you could hang the smart speaker on the wall like a photo frame. It’s not clear why Google is adding a wall-mount option, but apparently, third-party wall mounts for the existing speaker are quite popular with consumers.

The report also says that the new smart speaker will have a 3.5mm audio, similar to that of the Amazon Echo Dot. The current-generation model does not offer a 3.5mm stereo jack. And, of course, the new Nest Mini will have improved sound, with higher maximum volume and better bass,. Speculation is rife that the new Nest Nini will also have some kind of proximity awareness sensors, allowing the smart speaker to increase or decrease the volume when you approach it.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Google launching the next Home Mini speaker later this year. Look, the original Home Mini has done relatively well in the growing smart speaker segment, a category which is growing fast. However, Google has also been accused of listening to private conversations of consumers via Google Assistant. In its defense, Google said that such recorded conversations are necessary to improve the Assistant’s ability to understand various languages.