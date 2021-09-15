New Redmi TVs launching in India on September 22: What we know so far

Redmi India will be launching two new Smart TVs in India later this month. The new televisions will add to the brand’s lineup of Redmi TVs and will likely improve on elements like display quality and and sound.

Redmi already has a new event page ready for September 22, when the brand will launch the new devices. The launch is set to begin at 12 noon and multiple models are expected. A teaser suggests that two models are expected, one with a 32-inch screen and another with a 43-inch screen.

The new Smart TVs are also expected to come with 20W built-in speakers and support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X, emphasising on sound quality.

Coming to the design, slim bezels are expected on the new TVs, giving both the expected models a more immersive experience. The TV will come with Android TV 11 out of the box and will also feature Xiaomi’s custom PatchWall on top. New features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 auto-latency.

It may be possible that the 43-inch TV comes with a Full HD display while the smaller 32-inch variant comes with a HD display. Xiaomi is also claiming a new Vivid Picture Engine will offer more crisp and bright output on the TVs.

The new Redmi TVs will add to the brand’s older X-series devices which start with a 50-inch variant and also features a 55-inch and 65-inch variant. Launched earlier this year, the X-series TVs start from Rs 38,999 following a price hike, hinting that the two new TVs could be priced even lower. More details should be available via teasers closer to the launch date.