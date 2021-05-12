New M1 iPad Pro is much faster than older iPad Pro, suggest benchmarks

Check out how fast the new iPad Pro is compared to the older iPad Pro. (Image Source: Apple)

The new iPad Pro that’s powered by the Apple M1 processor is almost 56 per cent faster than the last generation model, suggest new benchmarks by MacRumors. The new eight-core M1 processor has been previously used on the latest Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. During the launch of the new iPad Pro with the M1 processor, Apple said that the chip was up to 50 per cent faster than the last model.

Five results from Geekbench 5 show that the fifth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro boasts average single-core and multi-core scores of 1,718 and 7,284 respectively. This is much higher than the fourth-gen A12Z powered iPad Pro with a single-core score of 1,121 and a multi-core score of 4,656.

The Apple M1 MacBook Air also scores 1,701 and 7,378 in single and multi-core, higher than the Intel Core 19 16-inch MacBook Pro which scored 1,091 in single-core and 6,845 in multi-core.

Is iPadOS good enough for the M1 processor?

While the new M1 iPad Pros have the same processor as the latest MacBooks, there are concerns that the tablets’ iPadOS may not be able to do the powerful chip justice.

The new tablets are expected to begin shipping in the second half of May. The first reviews of the products should come out soon after, giving us more insight into how well iPadOS and the new M1 chip can dance together.

Apple iPad Pro specifications

The iPad Pro is still available in two sizes, an 11-inch variant and a larger 12.9-inch variant. While the smaller iPad sticks to an LCD display, the larger 12.9-inch iPad now gets a Mini-LED display panel (that Apple calls the Liquid Retina XDR display). Check out more on Mini-LEDs below.

The new backlight on the panel now features 10,000 tiny LEDs grouped into 2,500 local dimming zones. This panel allows the iPad Pro to show better contrast ratios and peaking at 1,600 nits of brightness. The tablet now also supports all HQ imaging formats including HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG.

The 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch variant both get Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion display tech that allows adaptive refresh rate switching on the screen. Check out more on how that works in our detailed copy below.

New TrueDepth Camera and Apple’s ‘Center-Stage’ feature

Both the iPad Pro variants get a new 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front with a new 122-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The large field of view allows the new iPad Pro to make use of a new feature called Center Stage that could be really handy.

The iPad can now zoom in to the users’ position during a video call and uses Machine Learning algorithms to track the user in real-time. This lets the camera view ‘follow’ the user in case he/she moves from the original position during the video call, as long as the user is in the field of view of the new ultra-wide camera lens.

Pricing and availability

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Meanwhile the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,13,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.