Sunday, May 23, 2021
New Apple iPod Touch leaks surface with iPhone 12-like design

The new Apple iPod Touch is set to be Apple's eighth-generation variant of the product, following the Apple iPod Touch 7th Gen launched in 2019.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 23, 2021 10:46:14 am
Apple iPod Touch, iPod Touch 8th Gen, iPod Touch leaks,The leaked renders suggest that the new iPod Touch will feature an all-screen design on the front, unlike previous iPod Touch products. (Image Source: Twitter/ Steve Moser)

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPod Touch, the latest in the brand’s line of multimedia players with a touch screen for easy operation and an iOS interface for app support. The new iPod will be the eighth generation product in the iPod Touch line following the iPod Touch 7th gen that was launched in May 2019. The iPod Touch 7th Gen is still available to purchase starting at Rs 18,900 for the base model.

Twitter user and MacRumors contributor Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) has suggested that the new Apple iPod Touch could be on its way since the product name was added to Apple Music PR blurb back in November 2020.

Check out his tweet here.

Moser’s tweet also suggests we will be seeing the new iPod Touch in multiple colours; five to be precise. These include a black, red, green, purple and blue variant, renders for which are now surfacing online.

iPod Touch 8th Gen: What we know so far

The new iPod Touch renders show that Apple will be going for a similar design as the older iPod Touch models. This includes a sleek back with a minimal logo on the centre. A single-camera unit and a flash module next to it are seen on the top left.

From the front, the renders suggest that the new device will feature a thin-bezel, all-screen design like the newer iPhones, instead of the thick top and bottom bezel design like the older iPods and iPhones.

If Apple actually plans on pushing out a new iPod Touch, we should also begin seeing official hints or at least a couple of more leaks surface soon on the web. Until then it is best to take the current renders with a pinch of salt.

