Amazon Kindle Oasis now comes with warm light for night time reading at Rs 21,999

Amazon has launched a new version of its high-end Kindle Oasis reader lineup. The new e-reader comes with the ability to change the colour temperature of the display so you can set the tone from cool to warm depending on the time you are using the device. It’s price starts at Rs 21,999.

The Kindle Oasis (10th Generation) also features the ability to schedule the screen warmth to automatically update with sunrise and sunset or a manual cycle for the comfortable night time reading experience. The device is already available for pre-order and the shipping will start from August 19, 2019.

The Kindle Oasis is priced Rs 21,999 for the 8GB version while the 32GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. Both the storage models are available in Graphite and Champagne Gold colour options.

The e-reader comes with an offer to avail three months of Kindle unlimited at Rs 2 that will offer access to hundreds of eBooks and comics free of cost. After three months, the membership will be available at a monthly subscription of Rs 169. Customers who will be pre-booking the Kindle Oasis will be provided with 100 per cent off (up to Rs 500) on the purchase of first eBook.

The e-reader sports a glare-free 7-inch e-ink screen with 300 PPI pixel density and built-in adjustable warm light. The Kindle Oasis is IPX8 certified for waterproofing that can keep the device protected against immersion in up to two metres of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

Amazon says that the new Kindle Oasis faster the next generation of e-Ink technology for fast page turns. However, the company doesn’t go into details about the same or what changes it made in this model.