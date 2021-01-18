Netflix testing spatial audio support for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, report says

If you happen to be a Netflix subscriber and own a pair of either AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, then this news is for you. After Disney+ and HBO Max, Netflix could add spatial audio support for AirPods Max and AirPods Pro users.

The streaming giant is said to be testing out the feature since December, according to a report from iPhoneSoft, which cites an anonymous Netflix developer. It’s being claimed that Netflix may launch the feature with a “small catalog” in the Spring. Apple’s own Apple TV+ service already supports spatial audio for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones.

What is Spatial audio and how does it work?

For those who’re not aware, Spatial audio is the feature built inside the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Essentially, the spatial audio feature offers a “theater-like experience” for audio when you are watching a movie. Spatial audio gives the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max a surround sound effect as if the sound is coming from a surround sound speaker than from your AirPods. This results in a more immersive sound that automatically adjusts, thanks to the AirPods’ capability to track your head movements.

Spatial audio currently works the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. To use spatial audio, you have to pair your AirPods with an iPhone 7 or later. The feature also works with a number of compatible iPads including the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 11-inch iPad Pro, the third-generation iPad Air, the sixth-generation iPad, and the fifth-generation iPad mini. Obviously, all of these devices need to run on iOS 14 or the latest version of iPadOS.

Netflix adding support for spatial audio shows the acceptance of Apple’s 360 audio technology. In a way, Spatial audio is Apple’s take on Dolby Atmos for headphones and Sony’s 3D audio. It is predicted that more and more headphones and earbuds will support 360 audio. Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds also feature 3D spatial audio.