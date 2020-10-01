Nest Audio vs Google Home: Should you upgrade to a new smart speaker?

Google's music-centric Nest Audio smart speaker is completely covered in a fabric mesh finish.

Google’s latest Nest Audio smart speaker is official, and it’s coming to India later this month. A replacement for the original Google Home, Nest Audio puts emphasis on audio-quality and expands the Nest ecosystem. But is Google’s new smart speaker is worth an upgrade from the OG Google Home? Here we explain what’s different including price, design, and features.

Nest Audio vs Google Home: Design and build

The new Nest Audio is made from recycled material and the exterior is all cloth. The design of the Nest Audio reminds of the Google Home Max, except the new smart speaker is smaller in size. It has four lights on the front, a mute switch on the back for the microphone, a DC power port, and a rubber foot on the bottom. The top half of the speaker is touch-sensitive. All you need is to tap the center to play/pause the music. It will also come in four colour options Sage, Chalk, Sand, Sky and Charcoal.

Google Home, in comparison, has a cylindrical body with a removable woven gray base. It is designed in such a way that it would easily fit into various home decors. It has a touch interface that allows you to play and pause music, change volume, and activate Google Assistant. On the back, there’s a physical mute button.

Nest Audio vs Google Home: Sound quality

We haven’t yet tried the Nest Audio ourselves, but Google says the new smart speaker is 75 per cent louder and has 50 per cent stronger bass than the original Google Home. It also comes equipped with a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm mid-woofer.

The Google Assistant-powered speaker can be interconnected with a Google Home, Nest Mini, or a Nest Hub to create a home-entertainment sort of system. Plus, users can club two Nest Audio speakers units together to create a stereo audio experience.

Nest Audio vs Google Home: Price and availability

The Google Nest Audio costs $99 in the US, a price drop over the original $129 Google Home speaker. It is available for pre-order and will go on sale in the US on October 5. As far as India is concerned, Nest Audio will launch in the country sometime later this month. Google hasn’t announced the price of Nest Audio for Indian consumers yet. And in case you are interested in the original Google Home, the smart speaker can still be purchased in India for Rs 7,999.

