MWC 2021: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 launch tonight, how to watch livestream, timings

Samsung is hosting its virtual Galaxy event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, which is taking place in Barcelona. Samsung’s event will be hosted on its newsroom website and official YouTube channel. The new Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 are expected at the event. Here are details on livestream and what is expected from the event.

Samsung MWC 2021 event: Livestream, timings

Samsung’s event will be available at Samsung Newsroom and Samsung official YouTube channel at 7:15 pm CET. This would be around 10.40 pm for India. Samsung in its invite has said it will be “showcasing how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is set to provide people with even greater possibilities for enriching their lifestyles.”

Samsung the Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2: What is expected

In its announcement, Samsung confirmed it will be unveiling “its vision for the future of smartwatches” at the event as well as “new opportunities for both developers and users designed to deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences.”

The Galaxy Watch 4 will run the new Wear operating system, which sees Google’s WearOS and Samsung’s Tizen OS coming together. At its Google I/O keynote in May, the company had revealed that the next version of Wear will come with better battery life, run all Google Play Store apps, and include fitness features from Fitbit. Samsung had confirmed that the next version of the Galaxy Watch would run all Google Play Store apps, including Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube. The watch is expected to offer more than a day’s worth of battery life.

Ahead of the launch, renders of the Galaxy Watch 4 have also been leaked by 91Mobiles. These indicate that the watch is slimmer in profile and could come with 40mm and 44mm sizes, along with 5ATM water resistance and military grade durability. The watch will likely have GPS support and an LTE variant as well.

Meanwhile, tipster Max Weinback tweeted that the watch will come with a BIA sensor for body composition, which could also tell the amount of body fat for a user. Again we will have to wait for Samsung to unveil the watch to see what new features are added this time.