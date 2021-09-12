scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 12, 2021
MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus gaming monitor launched with rotatable HMI dial

MSI has not officially announced the pricing of the monitor yet, but here's a look at all the features and specifications.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 12, 2021 2:51:35 pm
msi, msi gaming monitor, gaming monitor, MSI Optix MEG381CQR PlusThe MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus comes with a dial that you can rotate to quickly cycle through the settings. (Image Source: MSI)

MSI announced the new Optix MEG381CQR Plus, a gaming monitor that the company calls the first in the world to feature an HMI (Human Machine Interface) at the bottom of the display. The monitor also sports a curved 2300R IPS panel and comes with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate.

Its 37.5-inch UWQHD+ (3840 x 1600) resolution is paired with 175Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 600 and a 1ms response time. These features should translate to a fast gaming experience with no lag. Check out the monitor in the video below.

The MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus also comes with a camera cradle on the top and a mouse bungee to manage your wires better. However, the key USP here is a rotatable dial on the bottom left of the monitor that gamers can use to switch between display modes and other settings. This  is much more convenient than conventional monitor settings which are often cumbersome, especially if you’re in the middle of a game.

Other features of the monitor include an RGB panel that syncs with your game and allows new possibilities like turning red when your health bar is running low. The MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus also supports VESA mounting, and comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB hub with three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port.  There are microphone in and out ports too, but sadly no HDMI 2.1 ports here.

MSI has not officially announced the pricing of the monitor yet, which could be region specific. It is likely to be on the expensive side given its range of features and the spec-sheet, but one worth watching out for if you’re looking for a no-nonsense gaming monitor with all the bells and whistles.

