Moving into a new house? Get these six things!

Moving into a new house. It can be a great experience, and literally a life-changing one, although there is a fair of dust and disorder to cope with for a while. When you move to a new play to stay, you start a new chapter in your life. One in a new location, with new surroundings and often new people in the neighbourhood. So what better way to start this chapter than by adding new things to your life – things which will make life simpler and bring a smile to your face. So if you are shifting residence and moving to new digs this Diwali, here are some things that have to be on your shopping list:

OnePlus Q1 Pro TV

Save a wall or a table in your new house for the OnePlus Q1 Pro television. Coming from the brand that gave us the iconic range of OnePlus phones, the OnePlus Q1 Pro television is a dazzling combination of minimalistic aesthetics and incredible performance. Slim enough to fit in without taking up too much space, it is very easy to set up and install, and thanks to its curved design, almost bezel-less 55-inch display and use of materials like Kevlar, will be the cynosure of all eyes even when it is switched off. And if it is stunning when switched off, it is downright amazing when switched on.

The TV’s Gamma Color Magic Chip delivers top of the line graphics with real-time optimisation, cancelling out noise and providing wonderfully clear images on that magnificent LCD display. A colour gamut that achieves 113 per cent under the DCI-P3 standard and 120 per cent under the NTSC standard ensures that colour quality is exceptional. And the presence of a soundbar which actually slides down from the TV when you need it to, with eight speakers that offer an amazing 50W of sound, supported by Dolby Atmos, means you can do away with having a dedicated sound system. And of course, this is a smart TV running on the Android TV interface, so you can run thousands of apps and games on it. It remains incredibly simple to use though with a minimalistic remote control or well, you can even use your phone to control it if that seems more natural. No house can ever settle for anything lesser than this.

Google Nest Hub

Imagine being able to look at a frame and being able to see memories from the past, distant and not so distant? Well, grab a Google Nest Hub and you will have the smartest photo frame ever. It connects to Google Photos and displays images on a seven-inch display. Calling it a photo frame is, however, grossly unfair as it does so much more. It comes with Google Assistant and excellent microphones so all you have to do is say “Ok, Google” and ask for information and hey presto, it will be served up. It also lets you control other smart devices in your house and well, you can also tune in to YouTube, YouTube Music and Gaana, among other services.

Philips Hue Smart Bulbs

Walk into your house and say “lights!” and see the lights actually switching on. Well, that is the magic of smart lighting and one of the best and easiest to use options in this range are the Hue smart bulbs that come from Philips. They can respond to your voice, change brightness levels depending on your mood and even switch on automatically in sync with your morning alarm. With these, your new house will feel so much “lighter”. Pun intended.

Honeywell Air Touch Air Purifier

A task as simple as breathing is fraught with risk these days, thanks to the rising levels of air pollution. Which is why we think that an air purifier is pretty much a must-have for each and every house. And one of the best air purifiers that money can get for your new house is the Honeywell Air Touch. It comes with three special filters and can handle not just pollutants but also pet dander, hair particles, bacteria and viruses and even odours. Its 3D airflow function takes in polluted air from the base and the sides and releases purified air from the top. Guaranteed to make your new home the perfect place to just…breathe.

AmazonBasics Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

This is the age of wireless charging, so put your best foot forward and grab a wireless charger for your devices, making charging as easy as placing your phone on it. Of course, with great absence of wires comes generally slower charging speed, which is why we think you should go with AmazonBasic’s Qi-Certified Wireless Charger. It is as compact and smart as a coffee coaster and will fit right into your house’s decor and what’s more, will also charge devices more quickly than other wireless chargers – at 10W.

Dyson v11 AbsolutePro Vacuum Cleaner

To ensure that your new house keeps looking new, we would suggest you get a good vacuum cleaner. And they do not get any better than Dyson’s. And if you want a vacuum cleaner that literally cleans like a hurricane, without the hassle of tangling cords, then the Dyson v11 AbsolutePro is just what your new home needs. Beautifully designed and amazingly compact – it can actually be simply placed in a wall-mounted dock (no need to struggle with cupboards) – the V11 AbsolutePro comes with the most powerful suction in any cord-free vacuum cleaner, and can suck in not only dust particles but also harmful bacteria and pollen. It is versatile enough and has three cleaning modes and also has a battery that can get you through your cleaning sessions without any trouble at all.