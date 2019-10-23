Motorola to soon launch a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV on Flipkart

Motorola unveiled as many as six smart TVs with different screen sizes last month in collaboration with Flipkart. The Motorola TVs have a screen size ranging from 32 and 65 inches and are priced between Rs 13,999 and Rs 64,999. However, it seems that now the latest smartphone maker to jump into the smart TV market is bringing a bigger sized smart TV.

According to a listing on Flipkart, Motorola is set to launch a new smart TV which will feature a screen size of 75-inch. According to the details of the listing, the upcoming smart TV is going to have a 4K Ultra HD panel and it is going to carry a price tag of Rs 1,19,999. However, there is no details as to when the upcoming 75-inch 4K TV from Motorola is going to be made available for purchase.

Among other specifications of the Motorola 75-inch 4K TV, there is a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display will have a brightness of 450 nits and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It is going to have a 60 Hz refresh rate and a contrast ratio of 1100:1 (Static). Apart from these, the 75-inch smart TV is going to run on Google’s Android 9.0 and it will also be equipped with Google Assistant. It will also support Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, Google suite of apps and others downloadable from Playstore, etc.

The upcoming Motorola 75-inch smart TV will also be able to run Android games which can be played with a wireless game controller supplied along with the TV. It will be powered by CA53 Quad-Core processor clocked at 1 GHz. The processor has been paired with 2.25 GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. For graphics, it will feature a Mali450 Quad Core GPU.

Coming to the speakers, the 75-inch 4K smart TV is going to come with two box type 30W speakers which will support Dolby Audio and DTS Trusurround technology.

In its listing, Flipkart has also provided some offers on the 75-inch Motorola TV such as no-cost EMI at Rs 10,000 per month and bank offers that provide discounts of up to 10 per cent.