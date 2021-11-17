Motorola Moto Watch 100 goes official, ditches Wear OS for new Moto OS

Motorola has launched a new smartwatch and for a change, it doesn’t run on Wear OS. The new Moto Watch 100 instead is powered by a completely new in-house operating system by the company called Moto OS. The watch is also made by eBuyNow, just like the 2019 Moto 360.

The 2019 Moto 360 was featured google’s Wear OS. Now with the switch to Moto OS, the company claims the watch has much better battery life with a run time of about two weeks, far ahead of what Wear OS can provide.

It comes in a single size with a 42mm dial sporting a 1.3-inch circular LCD display. Despite not featuring an OLED panel, which has become pretty common these days even with budget watches, the Moto Watch 100 still features an always-on display function.

There are also 26 sports modes, SPO2 tracking, a heart rate monitor along with basic sensors like an accelerometer and gyroscope. The watch also features 5ATM water resistance and for navigation, supports GLONASS, GPS, and even BeiDou, a Chinese satellite navigation system. The watch also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a 355mAh battery that takes an hour to charge completely.

Besides this, the watch offers replaceable 20mm straps and plenty of colourful options to choose from. The case itself will be available in two colour variants, Glacier Silver and Phantom Black. Dimensions are 42x46x11.9mm and the watch weighs 45.8 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Moto Watch 100 is priced at $99.99 (about Rs 7,441) and is available to pre-order as of now. Interested buyers can do this by directly visiting the official website. The pre-order units are expected to ship by December 10th.

The availability of the watch in other regions outside the US, including India is not yet confirmed. We will have to wait for Motorola to release more information on the same.