Motorola’s 2021 smartwatch to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, heart-rate sensor

Motorola’s upcoming smartwatch this year is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. As per leaked photos on Reddit by user u/TheMacJezza spotted by 9to5Google, the unnamed Moto-branded smartwatch with circular dial has Snapdragon 4100 processor written on its back.

Motorola earlier shared that it will be launching three smartwatches — Moto G Smartwatch, Moto Watch and Moto One — in mid-2021. It is yet to be confirmed which one of three watches will sport the flagship smartwatch processor from Qualcomm.

The chipmaker claims that the new processor has an 85 per cent CPU, two and a half times faster GPU and has one-fourth more battery life when compared to its predecessor, Snapdragon 3100. Currently, the new 12nm processor can only be seen on Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3.

Along with the processor reveal, the images also show that there is a wireless charging coil on its back. The heart-rate sensor seems to be the same as the second generation. We may also see a blood oxygen monitor considering more smartwatch brands including Apple included this feature since the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill last year.

Also, the back of the smartwatch reads 5ATM, GPS and NFC. It means that the wearable from Motorola will be able to resist water up to 50 metres. NFC comes in handy for contactless payment whereas GPS helps the user in tracking their routes. It is yet to be seen whether there is a cellular variant of the watch or not. If launched in the upcoming few months, it will be a tough competitor for smartwatches running on Google’s WearOS.