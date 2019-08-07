Motorola branded TurboPower chargers and USB cables now in India

Salom America, the global exclusive licensee of Motorola Power accessories has launched a range of TurboPower mobile wall and car adapters which come with Qualcomm Quickcharge 3.0 and USB Power Delivery technology, along with USB cables in India.

The company has appointed Alchemie Commerce, a Gurugram-based multi-brand sales and distribution organisation, as its official national distribution partner for India.

The entire portfolio by Salom America consists of Motorola-branded power adaptors ranging from 10W up to 27W, data cables, car charger, power banks and a wireless charging pad. The company claims that the entire portfolio can work seamlessly with Motorola smartphones as well as other brand smartphones.

The 15W, 18W and 27W Motorola TurboPower chargers come with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 support, and can automatically adjust the charging voltage during the charging cycle of the phone’s battery. This feature allows the phone to request just enough voltage to reach the desired charge current. It can also charge faster with the same input power.

The 27W Motorola TurboPower adapter also features USB Power Delivery technology that allows even quicker charging speeds through the USB-C connector.

The entire Motorola-branded accessories portfolio will be available for sale across all e-commerce portals, leading electronic outlets and on https://in.motorolachargers.com.

“It (India) is the fastest growing smartphone market in the world, and we aim, with the Motorola brand, to be the leader in the mobile power accessory category in India” Joseph Reisinger, Vice President, Salom America Company said in a statement.