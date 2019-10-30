Moto 360 smartwatch is back, but it is not made by Motorola

A new Moto 360 smartwatch has been unveiled and will launch in December. Though all the previous iterations were designed and manufactured by Motorola, it is not the case for this generation of the smartwatch. A company by the name of, eBuyNow has licensed the Moto 360 brand from Motorola and is manufacturing the new smartwatch.

The new Moto 360 is priced at $349 (approximately Rs 24,761) and will be made available from December. It will be made available in silver, gold and black colour options. The upcoming watch will also ship with two bands leather and rubber in the box.

The upcoming smartwatch does resemble the Moto 360 design philosophy, however, there is no connection to the previous models. The original Moto 360 was launched back in 2014, followed by the second-generation in 2015. But since then the company has not launched any smart wearables.

Moto 360 third-generation sports a 1.2-inch circular OLED display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels. It looks quite similar to the original Moto 360. The watch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

There is no cellular option for the watch and it only comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC. The new Moto 360 weighs 52g and comes with a 42mm body. All of this is backed by a 355mAh battery.

The upcoming smartwatch features two buttons on the right side, out of which the top one is a rotatable button and the bottom one can be customised according to the users convenience.