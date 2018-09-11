Montblanc Summit 2 with WearOS, new Qualcomm processor announced

Montblanc Summit 2 will be made available from October, the company is yet to reveal the price tag of the watch. Montblanc Summit 2 will be made available from October, the company is yet to reveal the price tag of the watch.

Qualcomm has launched the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. Soon after the launch, Montblanc announced its Summit 2 smartwatch, which will be the first ever smartwatch to be powered by the new processor. This will be a WearOS device, which is the new name for Google’s Android Wear software.

The device will be made available from October, the company is yet to reveal the price tag of the watch. However, considering the price of the original Montblanc Summit which was $890 (approximately Rs 64,390), the Montblanc Summit 2 might also sport an ultra-premium price tag.

As of now, the company hasn’t revealed the smartwatch’s features or specifications. But Nicolas Naretski, CEO of Montblanc did state that the Montblanc Summit 2 is built for travel, fitness, and exploration.

It remains to be seen if the newer smartwatch will sport GPS, NFC, which were missing from the original Summit. But given the company is talking about “travel, fitness and exploration”, and these features will be needed. The earlier variant ran Android Wear 2.0.

During the launch of Snapdragon Wear 3100, Qualcomm also mentioned Fossil Group and Louis Vuitton will soon be launching their own Snapdragon Wear 3100 powered smartwatches. After which other manufacturers will follow suit in releasing new smartwatches powered by the processor.

According to Qualcomm, the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor will be able to deliver between 4-12 hours of additional battery life compared to the Snapdragon Wear 2100. The company has built the new ultra-low power system architecture processor in close association with Google. The chipset comes in three different variants – Bluetooth and Wi-Fi tethered module, 4G LTE connected module, and GPS-based tethered module. Smartwatches on this new platform are now available in the market.

