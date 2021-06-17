Mobvoi TicWatch E3 launched in India: Specifications, price and more

Mobvoi has launched its latest smartwatch, the TicWatch E3 in India. The device is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip and comes with Google Wear OS. The smartwatch packs 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage and offers health features including heart rate monitoring and SpO2 monitoring. Here is everything we know.

TicWatch E3: Specifications and features

The TicWatch E3 packs a 1.3-inch (360×360 pixels) LCD screen with 2.5D glass. The device is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TicWatch E3 is based on Wear OS by Google and comes with services including Google Pay, Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Fit.

The TicWatch E3 will allow users to control their smart home devices using Google Assistant. The device also features some third-party apps like Spotify, Strava, Telegram and more. The smartwatch comes with a microphone and speaker and you will be able to receive calls on the smartwatch. The device also comes with support for NFC Payments with Google Pay.

The watch ships with various features including a heart rates sensor, SpO2 monitoring and also features a built-in TicZen stress monitoring app. The device also comes with a sleep tracking feature which works with the TicSleep 2.0 app to track a user’s light, deep, and REM sleep, and provides information and tips to improve the same.

The TicWatch E3 features 20 workout modes including High Intensity, Pilates, Taekwondo, Skating, Walking, Running, Cycling, Swimming, Rowing and Yoga among others. The device is IP68 rated for improved dust and water resistance.

The device will include sensors including accelerometer, gyro sensor and low-latency off-body sensor. Connectivity options on the device include support for GPS, GLONASS and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n and more.

TicWatch E3: Price and variants

The TicWatch E3 smartwatch is available at Rs 19,999 on the Mobvoi website. The smartwatch comes in a Single Panther black colour variant along with three colour options for its silicone straps —black, blue, and yellow.